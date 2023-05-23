BOYNEXTDOOR unveil playful ‘But I Like You’ music video

Upcoming K-pop boyband BOYNEXTDOOR have dropped a new music video ahead of their official debut next week.

Today (May 23), the six-member group dropped a music video for ‘But I Like You’, one of three tracks from their upcoming debut project ‘WHO!’. Three of the group’s members – Jaehyun, Taesan and Woonhak – are also credited as songwriters on the track.

In the new music video, the BOYNEXTDOOR members are in a playful rivalry as they all crush on the same girl. The they discuss the fleeting interactions they share with their love interest, each trying to figure out how he can win her over.

“You’re driving me crazy / But I like you / You’re driving me crazy / But I like you, oh / I don’t like your eyes, nose, lips / Even your jokes / I like it, only me (mm mm mm),” they sing on the upbeat chorus.

BOYNEXTDOOR are set to debut on May 30 at 6pm KST with their single album ‘WHO!’. They are the first K-pop group under KOZ Entertainment, a subsidiary of HYBE labels headed by Block B’s Zico. Their lineup comprises members Sungho, Riwoo, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan and Woonhak.

In addition to ‘But I Like You’, their debut release is set to include the songs ‘One and Only’ and ‘Serenade’, all of which were co-produced by Zico collaborator Pop Time. The Block B rapper also appears as a producer and lyricist on ‘One and Only’.

