Brad Cox announces ‘Drinking Season Unplugged’ tour

Jindabyne rising country act Brad Cox is taking his latest single ‘Drinking Season’ on the road next month in an east coast tour.

Yesterday (July 5), Cox announced he’ll be playing a series of small, restriction-abiding shows at some of his “favourite venues and pubs” across New South Wales. This includes two shows at Mary’s Underground in Sydney’s CBD, in addition to stops in Wollongong, Ulladulla, Newcastle, Narrabeen and the Central Coast.

Canberra will be visited mid-way through the tour and Queensland’s date have yet to be announced, with Cox saying, “you haven’t been forgotten, stay tuned.”

The ‘Drinking Season Unplugged’ tour will kick off on August 7 and run through to the end of the month, supported by Townsville singer-songwriter Sammy White.

‘Drinking Season’ is the second track to be released from Brad Cox’s forthcoming second album, following his 2019 single ‘Give Me Tonight’.

Previously, Cox partnered with Triple M Country for the ‘Drinking Season Virtual Tour’ where he performed a trio of livestreams last month on his personal Facebook page, along with that of Country Truckers Caps and Brisbane venue Woolly Mammoth.

Cox is a four-time Golden Guitar nominee who garnered fans in 2018 after the release of his self-titled debut album.

His nominations included Contemporary Album of the Year and New Talent of the Year, with a further two rolling in this year for single ‘Rusty Strings’ (APRA AMCOS Song of the Year and Apple Music Single of the Year).

Brad Cox ‘Drinking Season Unplugged’ Tour Dates

Sydney, Mary’s Underground (August 7) – Early Show

Sydney, Mary’s Underground (August 7) – Late Show

Wollongong, UOW Unibar (8)

Canberra, The Basement (14)

Ulladulla, The Marlin Hotel (15)

Newcastle, The Small Ballroom (21)

Narrabeen, Narrabeen RSL (22)

Central Coast, Higher Grounds Café (23)