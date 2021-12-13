NewsMusic News

Brad Pitt and producer Damien Quintard are reopening historic French recording studio

Pink Floyd and The Cure have previously recorded there

By Damian Jones
Brad Pitt. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Brad Pitt and French producer and composer Damien Quintard have teamed up to renovate and reopen a recording studio in France that the actor has owned since 2012.

Miraval Studios, which has been inactive since the early 2000s, will begin hosting sessions in summer 2022.

In the past the likes of Pink Floyd’s ‘The Wall’ and The Cure’s ‘Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me’ have been recorded there. AC/DC, Sade, The Cranberries, Courtney Love, and Sting also used the studio for recording sessions.

“We clicked,” Quintard told The Hollywood Reporter. “He [Pitt] came to my studio in Paris. It was a fantastic meeting. We talked for hours and hours. He talked to me about his plans for Miraval. I was obviously super excited, because as a Frenchman and a music lover, one of the Holy Grails is Miraval. I went over there, did my design for the space. We clicked on that side, and we moved forward.”

“With Brad, we redesigned everything to be so simple, so pure. Light is everywhere,” Quintard continued. “The future is light.”

Meanwhile, Pitt recently reportedly signed up for a new racing film featuring Lewis Hamilton.

A bidding war has erupted over the film, which is to be helmed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski and powerhouse producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Plot details are being kept under wraps but major studios including Paramount, MGM, Sony and Universal, as well as major streaming giants including Netflix, Apple and Amazon, have put in offers for the film.

