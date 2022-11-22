Angus & Julia Stone, Spacey Jane, Ocean Alley and more announced for BASSINTHEGRASS 2023

BASSINTHEGRASS organisers have announced the line-up for the Northern Territory festival’s 2023 edition, with the likes of Angus & Julia Stone, Spacey Jane and Ocean Alley among the artists on the bill.

The one-day event will return to Mindil Beach in Darwin on May 20, 2023, with a line-up that also includes Tones and I, Amy Shark, Guy Sebastian, Baker Boy, Hooligan Hefs, L D R U, MAY-A, Peach PRC, San Cisco, The Presets, Babe Rainbow, Jack Botts and Steph Strings. Tickets for BASSINTHEGRASS 2023 are on sale now.

“Last year’s BASSINTHEGRASS was absolutely huge; it really was amazing,” commented Coryn Huddy, one of the festival’s organisers at the Northern Territory Major Events Company. “This year music fans can expect an equally memorable time, not just at the festival, but also experiencing all the unique tourism experiences the Territory has to offer.”

In her own statement, Tones said she was “really looking forward” to returning to Darrwin, after having performed for the city’s New Year’s Eve festivities in 2020. “It was a great memory, and I loved the city.”

“I am so stoked to be heading up to Darwin to play live with my band at BASSINTHEGRASS,” added Sebastian. “I love heading to the NT – the vibe up there is always electric, and the energy I get from everyone up north always leaves me and the band buzzing with how much they love music and life.”

Since its inaugural event in 2003, BASSINTHEGRASS has been held annually with the exception of 2020, when it was postponed due to the pandemic. This year’s edition took place in May, with a line-up that included Hilltop Hoods, G Flip, Peking Duk, The Teskey Brothers and more.