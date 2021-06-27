Brave Girls tease new retro-themed music video for ‘Pool Party’

Brave Girls have dropped a brand-new teaser for the music video of ‘Pool Party’, a cut from their latest mini-album ‘Summer Queen’.

On June 26, the South Korean girl group released previewed the clip for ‘Pool Party’, an ’80s city pop-inspired which featured E-Chan of boyband DKB. In the teaser, the K-pop idols perform the summer-ready song in several neon-lit locations including, a roller rink, arcade and bowling alley. The music video for ‘Pool Party’ will drop on July 1 at 6pm KST.

The four-piece act recently made their much-anticipated comeback on June 17 with the single ‘Chi Mat Ba Ram’ from their ‘Summer Queen’ mini-album. The release marks the quartet’s first project since they went viral earlier this year with their 2017 single ‘Rollin’’. It is also their first mini-album in over four years.

“This is the first time we’ve received so much attention since our debut,” Yujeong said during a press conference for the mini-album. “Just three months ago, we were just playing. It’d be a lie if we said there was no pressure. We’re trying our best to shake it off.”

Last week, South Korean news outlets reported that the girl group are already preparing for their next comeback, set to take place in fall. According to News1, Brave Girls will make a return with a repackaged album and are currently working on a new song. Brave Entertainment has yet to confirm or deny the news.