Brave Girls drink their troubles away in ‘After We Ride’ MV teaser

Brave Girls have dropped a melancholic video teaser for their forthcoming single, ‘After We Ride’.

On August 20, the K-pop group shared a sneak peek of the accompanying music video for the new track, which acts as the lead single off their upcoming repackaged album ‘After ‘We Ride’’. Set to arrive on August 23, the record is a re-release of their June mini-album, ‘Summer Queen’.

True to the song’s Korean title, which directly translates to “drinking habit”, each member clutches onto an alcoholic beverage in the colourful new clip. Brave Girls drown their sorrows with drinks, as each member portrays emotions of frustration, loneliness, and sorrow. The teaser clip also features an upbeat snippet of ‘After We Ride’.

The forthcoming re-release will comprise four tracks, including the piano version of ‘Summer By Myself’, which was included on ‘Summer Queen’. Additionally, ‘After We Ride’ will also feature an acoustic version of Brave Girls’ last single ‘Chi Mat Ba Ram’ and a remix of ‘Fever’.

This marks the girl group’s second comeback this year, only two months after the release of ‘Summer Queen’. Rumours of their swift return was first reported in June, however at the time, their agency Brave Entertainment did not confirm nor deny the news.

In February, the group’s 2017 song ’Rollin’’ began gaining attention after a fan-made video of them performing the song at various live events went viral on YouTube. The group, who were on the verge of disbandment, quickly found themselves at the top of charts from South Korean music stream services, including Bugs!, FLO and Melon.

Prior to their sudden popularity, the group had struggled to find success throughout their 10-year long career and did not expect to perform again after promotions for their 2020 single ‘We Ride’ ended.