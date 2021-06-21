Brave Girls reportedly set to return with new music this fall

South Korean girl group Brave Girls are reportedly preparing to make another comeback later this year with new music.

Hot on the heels of their latest mini-album ‘Summer Queen’ and its lead single ‘Chi Mat Ba Ram’, Brave Girls are reportedly already preparing for their next comeback. According to South Korean media outlet News1, per Koreaboo, the group will be returning with a repackaged album this fall and are currently working on their new song.

If true, this will be Brave Girls’ second comeback this year, following ‘Summer Queen’, which was their first mini-album in over four years. However, their agency Brave Entertainment has yet to confirm nor deny the news.

In February, the group’s 2017 song ’Rollin’’ began gaining attention after a fan-made video of them performing the song at various live events went viral on YouTube. The group, who were on the verge of disbandment, quickly found themselves at the top of charts from South Korean music stream services, including Bugs!, FLO and Melon.

Brave Girls also recently spoke about the pressure they felt to succeed with new music after the popularity of ‘Rollin’’. “This is the first time we’ve received so much attention since our debut,” said member Yujeong. “Just three months ago, we were just playing. It’d be a lie if we said there was no pressure. We’re trying our best to shake it off.”

Prior to their sudden popularity, the group had struggled to find success throughout their ten-year long career and did not expect to perform again after promotions for their 2020 single ‘We Ride’ ended.