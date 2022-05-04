Brave Girls announce dates for first-ever US tour

Brave Girls are set to embark on a nine-date tour of the US later this year.

Today (May 4), promotion and production company Studio PAV announced the dates of the girl group’s upcoming US tour. The ‘Rollin” singers will be performing nine dates across the US this July, kicking off on the 9th in Philadelphia, with stops in Miami, Dallas, Los Angeles and more.

Ticketing and venue details for the group’s upcoming shows (save for NYC SummerStage, which is set to take place in Rumsey Playfield, Manhattan), are expected to be released in the coming days. See the full list of show dates below:

JULY 2022

9 – Philadelphia

10 – NYC SummerStage

12 – Miami

14 – Atlanta

16 – Chicago

17 – Dallas

19 – Denver

21 – San Francisco

23 – Los Angeles

Earlier this year, Brave Girls released their sixth mini-album ‘Thank You’, alongside a futuristic visual for its title track. ‘Thank You’ marked the quartet’s first release in eight months, following ‘After ‘We Ride’’ in August 2021.

That release was a repackaged version of their June mini-album ‘Summer Queen’, which came soon after the girl group achieved viral success with ‘Rollin” in early 2021. The track surged up the charts after a fan-made video of Brave Girls performing the song at various live events went viral on YouTube.

Prior to their sudden popularity, the group had struggled to find success throughout their 10-year career and did not expect to perform again after promotions for their 2020 single ‘We Ride’ ended.

Brave Girls are currently competing in the second season of Mnet’s reality TV series Queendom, against K-pop acts VIVIZ, former SISTAR vocalist Hyolyn, WJSN, LOONA and Kep1er.