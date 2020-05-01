Brendan Maclean shares new single ‘Easy Love’

Singer-songwriter Brendan Maclean has shared his first single of the year with the disco-inflected bop ‘Easy Love’.

Written and recorded in Brooklyn, ‘Easy Love’ marks the fourth collaboration between Maclean and producer Alex Suarez – AKA Lefti – after previous singles including ‘Tectonic’ and ‘House of Air’.

Maclean said the new song was influenced by Chic and Deee-lite. Watch the lyric video for ‘Easy Love’ below:

Advertisement

Speaking of the collaboration, Maclean commented: “I love working with Lefti, I’m naturally a super gloomy songwriter but he’ll play this ridiculous bass line and it just brings out a very silly, happy version of me.”

“It’s lovely to goof around after the much more introspective album that was ‘And The Boyfriends’. But I think I’ve fetched my bolt-cutters for the moment, as it were.”

‘And the Boyfriends’ was Maclean’s second album, released last year, on which he worked with producer and musician Sarah Belkner. Anchored by singles ‘Hibernia’ and ‘Where’s the Miracle’, the album included a large roster of collaborators including Kira Puru, Ainslie Wills, Jess Cerro and Donny Benét.

According to a press release, ‘Easy Love’ is the first of multiple singles Maclean plans to release over the year, teasing a collaboration with Melbourne producer Yeo.