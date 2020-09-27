Brent Young, original bassist of Trivium, has died

Former Trivium bassist Brent Young has died, the band’s frontman Matt Heafy has revealed.

Young played on the metal band’s 2003 debut album ‘Ember To Inferno’, as well as their ‘The Blue Demo’ record. No details have yet been revealed regarding the cause of Young’s death.

“We have just been given word on the passing of one of the early members of Trivium, Brent Young,” Heafy wrote on Instagram to announce the news.

“Having had a couple wonderful years with Brent in the Florida local band scene, doing the Blue demo and ETI together, the very first European mini-tour and first USA tour together – I have nothing but amazing memories of a wonderful person. Our hearts and condolences go out to all of Brent’s family and friends.”

Current Trivium bassist Paolo Gregoletto also took to Instagram to pay tribute to Young. “I met Brent a few times in the past, so I didn’t know him too well,” he wrote.

“But I have played a lot of songs he recorded on ‘Ember to Inferno’ live and he was a big part of the early years of the band. I want to send my deepest condolences to his friends and family.”

After leaving Trivium in 2004, Young went on to form the band Blacknova alongside former Trivium drummer Travis Smith.

Paying his tributes online, Smith wrote (via Loudwire): “I will forever remember September 25th at 6:48 p.m. This is when I received the most saddening, heartbreaking phone call I’ve ever received. My brother and best friend for the past 27 years has past and is no longer with me.”

Smith added: “Brent you will forever be missed and loved. I cherish every memory we have together. We shared so many great times and monumental moments in our lives together and I feel we still had so many more to go.

“You will forever be with me and so many others. Heaven received a beautiful person yesterday and you will forever be missed. I love you. Rest In Peace.”