Brian Eno is reissuing his diary and essay collection, A Year With Swollen Appendices.

First published in 1996, Eno first began writing the essays for the collection in 1994. Now, for the 25th anniversary of the project, the collection is getting a hardcover and e-book re-issue via Faber and Faber.

The re-issue, which will be available in the UK on November 19, will contain a new introduction by Eno alongside essays he penned on working with David Bowie, U2 and more. The new design of the book pays homage to his original diary and the first published edition of the collection.

Faber and Faber’s Editorial Director Alexa von Hirschberg said: “We are thrilled to be bringing Brian Eno’s 1995 diary and ‘appendices’ back into print.

“A Year with Swollen Appendices is an intimate time capsule of the mind and working practices of a formidable thinker and creator at a pivotal point in history. It is an indispensable read.”

Last month (July 1), Eno and his younger brother Roger announced an extended version of their collaborative album ‘Mixing Colours’.

The original edition of the record arrived back in March, serving as Brian Eno’s first record since 2017’s ‘Reflection’.

Released on July 17, the Eno brothers released ‘Mixing Colours Expanded’, which contained seven new tracks including ‘Moss’, ‘Violet’, ‘Vermilion’, ‘Marble’ and ‘Malachite’. A cut titled ‘Pewter’ also appeared, having previously only been available as a bonus track in Japan.

Back in May, it was suggested that Brian Eno was “keen to exchange ideas” with The 1975 by the band’s manager Jamie Oborne. He explained that Eno has been “a massive influence” on Matty Healy and co.

Eno had previously taken part in Healy’s In Conversation podcast series, where the former discussed a negative review of his ‘Ambient 1: Music for Airports’ album received back in 1978.