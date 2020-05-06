Brian Eno is “keen to exchange ideas” with The 1975

Brian Eno is said to be “keen to exchange ideas” with The 1975, according to the band’s manager Jamie Oborne.

Eno recently guested on frontman Matty Healy’s ‘In Conversation’ podcast series, the airing of which followed on from the acclaimed musician meeting both Healy and The 1975’s drummer George Daniel.

Speaking to Music Week, Oborne said that he and The 1975 musicians went to meet Eno at “his little workspace, studio, library”.

“What an incredible human, gracious, accommodating, he made us feel so welcome,” he said. “We’ve emailed a couple of times since. He’s a massive influence on the band and he’s keen to exchange ideas with them.”

While Oborne wouldn’t be drawn on whether the meeting could lead to a future collaboration between the artists, he did say that it was “beautiful” to see Healy and Daniel “talking with one of their heroes”.

“We just had an amazing afternoon, we would have happily stayed for another hour or so, but we felt we didn’t want to become those annoying people who wouldn’t leave!” he recalled. “We were chatting, talking about art and culture, the world and the pandemic.”

The 1975 announced earlier today (May 6) that they have been forced to cancel their planned outdoor show in London’s Finsbury Park due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.