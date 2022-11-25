Brian Eno remixes Patti Smith and Soundwalk Collective’s ‘Peradam’

Soundwalk Collective with Patti Smith have announced a deluxe box set reissue of three albums, along with a new record called ‘The Perfect Vision: Reworkings’ featuring remixes from numerous artists including Brian Eno.

The experimental collective have today (November 25) re-released ‘The Peyote Dance’, ‘Mummer Love’ and ‘Peradam’, while the seven-track remix album features versions from artists including Eno, Jim Jarmusch, Laraaji, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith and more.

You can listen to Eno’s remix of the track ‘Peradam’ below.

Advertisement

The deluxe box set, out via Bella Union, also includes a book that features an interview with Patti Smith and Stephan Crasneanscki of Soundwalk Collective, in addition with photos, drawings and an A4 print signed by Smith. You can purchase it here.

Find ‘The Perfect Vision: Reworkings’ tracklisting below.

1 .’Peradam (Brian Eno Remix)’

2. ‘Song of the Highest Tower (Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Rework)’

3. ‘Ivry (Laraaji Rework)’

4. ‘Bad Blood (Lotic Rework)’

5. ‘Indian Culture (Lucrecia Dalt Remix)’

6. ‘Song of the Highest Tower (AtomTM Remix)’

7. ‘Eternity (Jim Jarmusch Rework)’

Elsewhere, Smith recently released a new book that was inspired by her official Instagram account, A Book Of Days.

The book comprises more than 365 photographs, capturing Smith’s “life on and off the road” over the course of one year. It’s available to purchase here.

Advertisement

The punk poet laureate also recently spoke about why she started using Instagram, explaining that she feels that she needs to use it in order to be “part of society”.

Earlier this year, Smith said she has plans to release “one more album”, with the 75-year-old singer revealing she’s been working on new material toward a 12th studio effort.