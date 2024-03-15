Brian Eno shares emotive new song and video ‘All I Remember’

Brian Eno has today (March 15) shared an emotive new song from the official soundtrack to the documentary about his life, Eno. Check out, ‘All I Remember’ below.

The track is the closing song from the 2024 Gary Hustwit documentary about the musician’s life. Details of the soundtrack were unveiled last month.

Eno wrote the song for the documentary and it is described in a statement as “a contemplative, reflective vocal track, one which sees him referencing early influences (Ketty Lester, Dee Clark, Bobby Vee) and experiences.”

The music video is directed by Anamorph and follows Eno in the past and the present simultaneously. “Shards of memories splintered but recognisable with references to his body of work flickering into sound and vision, and images of this artist continually working on his next creation,” noted a press release.

The soundtrack will consist of 17 tracks, featuring “work from early solo outings, acclaimed collaborations with the likes of David Bryne, John Cale, Cluster and more recently, Fred again… all the way through to music from his latest album, ‘FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE’, and his 2022 appearance at the Acropolis in Athens with brother Roger.”

The official soundtrack will be released on April 19 by UMR and you can pre-order it here.

The Eno documentary – helmed by Gary Hustwit – premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It is due to premiere in the UK on April 20, with a post-film conversation featuring Eno, Hustwit and Brendan Dawes.

Fans pre-ordering the album between now and February 21, 4pm GMT will receive an exclusive code that will give them a chance to obtain early access to the UK premiere.

Eno relies on the aid of AI, which will randomise the layout of the film, every time it is screened – resulting in a new viewing experience every time. “The use of randomness to pattern the layout of the film seemed likely to override any hagiographic impulses,” Eno said to Variety last year.

In May 2023, Eno teamed up with Fred Again.. to release the collaborative album ‘Secret Life’. The LP scored a three-star review from Will Richards for NME and read: “This surprise album – despite its frequent beauty – works best as a puzzle piece rather than a standout record in its own right.”