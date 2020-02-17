Watch Brian May, Olivia Newton-John join John Farnham for ‘You’re the Voice’ at Fire Fight Australia

Brian May and Olivia Newton-John joined John Farnham at Fire Fight Australia for ‘You’re The Voice’, closing the massive bushfire benefit concert on Sunday (February 16).

Mitch Tambo sang a chorus of ‘You’re The Voice’ in his native Gamilaraay language, while the instrumental featured the didgeridoo playing of Allan McKenzie.

Watch the rare performance featuring volunteer firefighters and crews, bagpipes and didgeridoo, in full via 7NEWS below.

Newton-John and Farnham have dueted on the Farnham classic multiple times throughout their closely intertwined careers, with the most recent recorded rendition from 2015 with Philharmonia Australia.

Newton-John and Farnham also performed the song ‘Two Strong Hearts’ together earlier in the night.

Farnham began the performance with by embracing May, and promised the crowd “a treat”.

It was a mostly Australian finish to an event that featured Aussie stars Daryl Braithwaite, Hilltop Hoods, Icehouse, Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Peking Duk and many more.

Earlier, May joined Queen and Adam Lambert to perform the band’s setlist from their 1985 performance at Live Aid “for the first time in history”.

In a late Sunday press release, Fire Fight Australia organisers put the amount of money raised so far by the massive bushfire benefit concert at $9.5million, with the figure expected to increase after international broadcasts.