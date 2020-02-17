News Music News

Watch Brian May, Olivia Newton-John join John Farnham for ‘You’re the Voice’ at Fire Fight Australia

A rousing finish to the massive bushfire benefit

Josh Martin
Brian May and Olivia Newton-John join John Farnham on stage for Youre the Voice
From left: (In shadow) Mitch Tambo, John Farnham, Brian May. Credit: Rebecca Trbojevich/Fire Fight Australia

Brian May and Olivia Newton-John joined John Farnham at Fire Fight Australia for ‘You’re The Voice’, closing the massive bushfire benefit concert on Sunday (February 16).

Mitch Tambo sang a chorus of ‘You’re The Voice’ in his native Gamilaraay language, while the instrumental featured the didgeridoo playing of Allan McKenzie.

Watch the rare performance featuring volunteer firefighters and crews, bagpipes and didgeridoo, in full via 7NEWS below.

Advertisement

Fire Fight Australia: John Farnham closes with 'You're the Voice'

What a moment: John Farnham, Brian May Olivia Newton-John, Mitch Tambo, volunteer firefighters and crews, some bagpipes and didgeridoo thrown in for good measure and a packed ANZ Stadium singing backup, as Fire Fight Australia closes with 'You’re The Voice'. Donate at https://firefightaustralia.com. #FireFightAustralia #7NEWS

Posted by 7NEWS Australia on Sunday, February 16, 2020

Newton-John and Farnham have dueted on the Farnham classic multiple times throughout their closely intertwined careers, with the most recent recorded rendition from 2015 with Philharmonia Australia.

Newton-John and Farnham also performed the song ‘Two Strong Hearts’ together earlier in the night.

Farnham began the performance with by embracing May, and promised the crowd “a treat”.

It was a mostly Australian finish to an event that featured Aussie stars Daryl Braithwaite, Hilltop Hoods, Icehouse, Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Peking Duk and many more.

Advertisement

Earlier, May joined Queen and Adam Lambert to perform the band’s setlist from their 1985 performance at Live Aid “for the first time in history”.

In a late Sunday press release, Fire Fight Australia organisers put the amount of money raised so far by the massive bushfire benefit concert at $9.5million, with the figure expected to increase after international broadcasts.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 winners

See which artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Queen play 1985 Live Aid setlist “for first time in history” for Fire Fight Australia

For Fire Fight Australia at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium
Music News Karen Gwee -
Read more

Watch k.d. lang sing ‘Hallelujah’ at Fire Fight Australia

One emotional moment of many at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium
Music News Karen Gwee -
Read more

Taylor Swift wins Best Solo Act In The World award at NME Awards 2020: “I am inspired by all of you”

The pop star beat Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lana Del Rey and Beck
Awards 2020 Sofiana Ramli -
Read more

The 1975 win Band Of The Decade at NME Awards 2020

The four-piece were hailed for "relentlessly pushing the boundaries of what a band can be"
Awards 2020 Luke Morgan Britton -
Read more

Lana Del Rey wins Best Album In The World at NME Awards 2020

"I cannot tell you how much this award means to me"
Awards 2020 Sam Moore -
Read more
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.