Brian May says his words on gendered awards and trans community were “twisted” by journalist

Brian May has defended himself after criticism over recent comments regarding the trans community, saying his words were “subtly twisted” by a journalist.

May was criticised this week for slamming the BRIT Awards’ removal of gendered awards, and saying Queen would have had to have a transgender member to be successful now.

“It’s a decision that has been made without enough thought. A lot of things work quite well and can be left alone,” May told The Mirror at ITV’s Palooza event in London this week (November 23).

Taking to Instagram today (November 28), he clarified his comments and said that he was the victim of “predatory Press hacks” who made him seem “unfriendly to trans people”.

He wrote: “Yes – I was ambushed and completely stitched up by a journalist at the recent ITV event. And it’s led to a whole mess of press stories making it look like I’m unfriendly to trans people. Nothing could be further from the truth. My words were subtly twisted. I should have known better than to talk to those predatory Press hacks.

“Sincere apologies to anyone who has been hurt by the stories. My heart is open as always to humans of all colours, all creeds, all sexes and sexualities, all shapes and sizes – and all creatures. We all deserve respect and an equal place in this world. And my grateful thanks to all of you who stepped up to defend me in the last couple of days. It means so much that you have faith in me.”

