Brian May teaches fans how to play Queen classics in home live-stream series

Brian May has been teaching Queen fans how to play a number of the band’s classic tracks on guitar via live-stream from his home.
The legendary guitarist is currently broadcasting daily lessons in a series dubbed ‘MicroConcerto’ as many continue to self-isolate amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Announcing the project last week, he wrote: “In my living room at home – where else?! I seem to have most all my usual channels to entertain you … so maybe here on [Instagram] is the place to perform micro concerts across the ether. Is that a good plan?”
This spontaneously turned into a ‘Star Licks’ type tutorial … as an experiment, really. I don’t think I’ll Ever try to do it this way again, though – because it was ridiculously time-consuming trying to put it all up on IG ‘Stories’. Here’s a very rough potted version for posterity. Tell me how useful (or not!) it was. OK ? Bri
I’m not an immunologist – but anyone with even a scant understanding of logic and statistics has been feeling angry and anxious this last 3 weeks. These are my thoughts – I hope they are helpful. My heart reaches out to those already directly suffering from the effects of the CoronaVirus. Our Spanish friends are now in the heat of the battle, as we in Britain will soon be, barring a miracle. God bless ya – be strong and be careful. Vaya con Dios. Folks everywhere – our miracle will come – but we need to help it happen. We need to buy time – and the closer we get to a Nation where every household is isolated from every other – the more time we will buy. Remember not to expect things to change immediately – turning this thing around is like trying to make an ocean liner change its course – you have turn the rudder and then wait until it slowly responds. But we can do this. Be safe – and let’s be grateful we have a chance here. And let’s still try to enjoy each day we’re given. KEEP CALM AND CREATE !!! #dontstopusnow Cheers – Bri
Responding to fans’ requests for tracks, May then offered up tutorials on how to play ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and most recently ‘Keep Yourself Alive’.
Speaking of his own experience of tackling the current crisis, May said: “I’m taking the whole self-isolation thing very seriously as I think you have to. I think everybody has to cut down on their social interactions as much as they can in order for us to stand a chance of keeping this virus in check.
“For me, as much as I can, is the whole way. I’m not interacting with anybody except me missus and that means at the moment I can’t get to the studio.”
In a video following the news of the UK lockdown, May called on his followers to “keep calm and create” as they remain indoors for the foreseeable. “Be safe – and let’s be grateful we have a chance here,” he wrote. “And let’s still try to enjoy each day we’re given.”
Meanwhile, Queen are set to return to the UK this June for a string of arena shows in Manchester and London.