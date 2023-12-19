Brian May “very concerned” about record label “striking” and deleting fans’ Queen concert videos

Brian May has shared that he is concerned over the increase in copyright strikes issued against Queen and Adam Lambert concert videos posted on social media.

Yesterday (December 18), May took to his official Instagram page to share a screenshot of a fan’s post in which she claimed to have received a strike from both Universal and YouTube over Queen concert videos she posted on the platform.

“Hi guys, it looks like Universal and YouTube are now coming for everyone who posts concert videos of Queen and Adam [Lambert]. I got a strike and deleted most of my concert videos. If you get multiple strikes you may lose your channel. Be careful!,” she wrote.

In the caption of his post which featured the screenshot of the fan’s claim, May wrote: “Hi Folks – – i’ve been watching this for a few days, and I’m very concerned. I’ve asked our management to look into it, and try to figure out if there is a reason for Instagram and Universal suddenly becoming so Draconian.”

He continued: “The decision to take these videos down certainly hasn’t come from us, the band. Hopefully we will get an answer soon. Meanwhile, be extra careful and I’m sorry you good folks of good intentions have been put in this position. Wishing you a happy Christmas season. In common with many of you, I don’t find it easy to come up to the level of frenetic joyfulness that is portrayed in the media as requisite for this time of year. But let’s all look around us, and look for ways to make other people’s Christmases as Jolly as possible. Apart form anything else, it’s good therapy! Cheers all ! Bri”

In other Queen news, Noddy Holder recently reflected on his friendship with Freddie Mercury and revealed that the Queen frontman would share his aspirations with him.

The moment took place during a rare TV appearance from the Slade singer, when he appeared as a guest on the Channel 4 morning show Sunday Brunch over the weekend (December 17).

The glam icon shared anecdotes about his extensive time in the music industry, and shared how Mercury would tell him about his hopes to become famous while running a clothing stall. “I went down to Kenny Market because I used to buy shirts off him, and Freddie used to say to me, ‘Noddy darling I’m going to be a big pop star like you one day’.

“I said ‘Get off Freddie’, in more colourful language. ‘Go on Freddie. You’re never going to be a pop star’… He showed me, didn’t he?”

Back in October, Queen and Adam Lambert began their 2023 ‘Rhapsody’ tour in Baltimore.

The legendary band launched the acclaimed show back in 2019, and brought it to the UK, Ireland and Europe last year. Per a press release, Queen and their frontman Lambert promised an “even more ambitious show” at the upcoming dates.