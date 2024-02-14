Brian Wilson’s long-lost country album finally set for release

Brian Wilson‘s long-lost country album has finally been scheduled for release.

The album, ‘Cows in the Pasture’, was revealed in a new profile from Rolling Stone. The upcoming record is expected sometime in 2025.

Former Beach Boys manager and talent promoter Fred Vail told Rolling Stone he approached Wilson in 1970, asking whether he’d written any country songs before. After replying no, the pair began to work on 14 song skeletons alongside guitarist James Burton, pianist Glen D. Hardin, and steel guitarist Red Rhodes at the same time as recording The Beach Boys’ ‘Sunflower’.

However, Wilson did not resume work on the project; according to Vail, Wilson was “dealing with a lot of [personal] issues”, and Vail never got to record any vocals, meaning the project was shelved: “When Brian lost interest, I just moved on.”

Now, Vail has decided to bring ‘Cows in the Pasture’ back to life thanks to producer Sam Parker, hinting at a string of all-star guests including “country music legends,” “rock & roll legends, contemporary country, and pop stars.” T Bone Burnett has been one name that’s teased so far.

Wilson will also be the executive producer and will contribute vocals to one of the songs. He told Rolling Stone: “Fred always loved country music and he was a big rodeo guy. He’s a hell of a guy, one hell of a promoter, and I’m glad his album is coming out.”

Vail also revealed that a four-part docuseries will accompany the album, which will document the process of reviving the album. Wilson will also reportedly executive produce this series.

Recently, it was announced that Wilson’s wife Melinda passed away. Wilson paid tribute to her, calling her a “savior” and “anchor”. “Melinda was more than my wife,” he continued. “She was my savior. She gave me the emotional security I needed to have a career. She encouraged me to make the music that was closest to my heart. She was my anchor. She was everything for us. Please say a prayer for her.” Read the full tribute here.

In other news, The Beach Boys have been announced to play New Orleans Jazz Festival 2024 alongside The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters and Neil Young and Crazy Horse.