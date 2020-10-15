Bridget Chappell reveals new single, ‘Freshwater Falls’

Melbourne’s Bridget Chappell has released a new single and official music video for ‘Freshwater Falls’ today (October 15).

The track is the second instalment from the artist’s forthcoming album, ‘Undertow’, made from historical data on water colonisation using the the complex process of “sonification” – the musical representation of visual data.

‘Freshwater Falls’ extends on that concept, exploring the destruction of Victoria’s Yarra Falls in 1883.

The captivating music video for ‘Freshwater Falls’ was directed by Henry Pyne who said in a press statement it “serves as an extension to the critical story telling of ‘Undertow'”.

“This compositional extract, Bridget’s accompanying text, and the film’s direction speaks on the exploitative history of the Birrarung River through colonisation and how this force is still ongoing.”

Watch the video below:

‘Freshwater Falls’ follows the release of the album’s lead single ‘Elizabeth Street’, which dropped last month.

The data used by Chappell in both songs – and subsequently the forthcoming album – relates specifically to the water colonisation of the Birrarung River and Naarm Bay, the Indigenous names for the Yarra River and Port Phillip Bay respectively.

Speaking of Indigenous songlines, Chappell said in a press statement that they’re “a musical method of both navigation over vast distances, and reflection on the creation histories of the landscape.”

“My method of sonification is nowhere near as sophisticated,” they continued.

“Nor is it my place as a settler to try and sonify the landscape, as though it could be objectively represented by me.”

‘Undertow’ is set for release October 30 via Heavy Machinery Records.