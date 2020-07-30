Brie Larson covers Taylor Swift’s ‘The 1’ on social media

Brie Larson has apparently been blasting ‘Folklore’ like the rest of us, and now she’s given fans a brief rendition of ‘The 1’ – the opening track of Taylor Swift‘s new album.

Taking to Twitter, Larson posted a video of her with her guitar singing the first minute or so of the track, writing “This cover of “the 1” by @taylorswift13 is dedicated to my forever Swiftie friend, Jessie.”

Watch Larson’s cover of the song below:

This cover of “the 1” by @taylorswift13 is dedicated to my forever Swiftie friend, Jessie. 🎸🥰 pic.twitter.com/1iSrazWU5a — Brie Larson (@brielarson) July 29, 2020

‘Folklore’ has been pretty much all the internet can talk about since its surprise release last Friday, which has absolutely obliterated a slew of first-day streaming records.

Swift enlisted her usual collaborator Jack Antonoff to help her create the album, but also linked up with Bon Iver and The National‘s Aaron Dessner.

“It does feel like an ongoing collaboration,” Dessner recently said of his newfound professional relationship with Swift.

“Now Taylor is starting to help with other things. We’re bouncing other ideas off each other, whether it’s Big Red Machine or other things. There’s a community aspect. I think that’s how music should be.”

“‘Folklore’ feels fresh, forward-thinking and, most of all, honest. The glossy production she’s lent on for the past half-decade is cast aside for simpler, softer melodies and wistful instrumentation,” NME said in a review of the album.

“It’s the sound of an artist who’s bored of calculated releases and wanted to try something different. Swift disappeared into the metaphorical woods while writing ‘Folklore’, and she’s emerged stronger than ever.”