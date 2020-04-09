Briggs and Tim Minchin blast Scott Morrison in new song ‘HouseFyre’

Briggs and Tim Minchin have linked up (in isolation) to blast Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a new collaboration titled ‘HouseFyre’.

Watch the music video below.

The song directly condemns Morrison’s leadership during the coronavirus pandemic, in addition to the bushfires that ravaged the nation earlier this year.

Speaking to The Music, Minchin said, “I’ve been wanting to do something with Briggs for years but couldn’t work out what idea to go to him with.

“Then a few days ago, he sent a track over and asked if I’d wanna write a chorus for it. I think my exact words were ‘fuck yeah’. So much fun to make, and such a buzz to work with the Senator.”

Briggs also spoke to the publication, explaining that the song was a result of cabin fever.

“Cabin fever manifests in strange ways and while I’ve been stuck at home working on new music and practising good social distancing, the idea came to me to hit up my friend Tim Minchin to work on a fun idea,” he said.

Briggs also revealed on social media that all proceeds from sales and streams of ‘HouseFyre’ will be going directly towards to the First Nations Artists COVID-19 Appeal, which will benefit First Nations artists hit by lack of income in the wake of coronavirus.