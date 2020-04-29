Briggs announces Super Simpsons Saturday Cook-Off with Melbourne chef Ben Shewry

News Music News

After taking to Twitter for suggestions this week, Briggs has announced a Simpsons cook-off with Melbourne chef Ben Shewry will take place this weekend on Instagram Live.

The Super Simpsons Saturday Cook-Off will see the pair competitively make dishes from the long-running animated show. Shewry is known in culinary circles as the owner of Melbourne restaurant Attica, though Briggs is yet to demonstrate his cheffing skills in public. The livestream will go down from 7pm AEST this Saturday on Briggs’ Instagram (May 2).

Earlier in the week, Briggs announced his intention to take on the task of making foods from The Simpsons and asked followers to submit suggestions. They spanned from the obvious in steamed hams, to the obscure in gazpacho, Homer’s “liquid smoke” waffles, and poison pizza.

Josh Weinstein, a writer for The Simpsons’, also weighed in to suggest a “cake to ruin”, one of the chilli recipes from an in-show cook-off, or anything from Moe’s Family Feedbag.

Briggs’ is one of the scriptwriters for Simpsons-creator Matt Groenig’s latest show, Disenchantment. A second season of the show is expected to begin sometime this year.

The polymathic Briggs collaborated with Tim Minchin earlier this month from isolation to blast Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a new song titled ‘HouseFyre’.

