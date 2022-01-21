Briggs, Archie Roach, Electric Fields lead lineup for 2022 Treaty Day Out

Briggs, Archie Roach, Electric Fields and more First Nations artists have been announced for a new one-day concert in Shepparton next month.

Organised by the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria, Treaty Day Out will feature performances from a host of artists at Shepparton’s Rumbalara Football Netball Club on February 26, to raise awareness and support the process of treaty in Victoria.

The event is slated to coincide with a by-election, in which First Nations people in Victoria’s northeast will vote for who they want to represent them in the treaty process.

Joining the aforementioned headliners for the concert are Mo’Ju, Yothu Yindi, Alice Skye, No Fixed Address, Marlon x Rulla, Scott Darlow, Madi Colville Walker and Wulumburra. In addition to the musical component, there’ll also be a range of craft stalls, food trucks and a vaccination van where members of the Aboriginal community will be able to get their boosters.

Marcus Stewart, co-chair of the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria and proud Nira illim bulluk man of the Taungurung nation, said in a press statement: “What a line-up! From established musical heroes to cutting-edge new talent, the day will have something for everyone.”

“We’re really excited to be back out in community and celebrating our culture and music again.”

“A lot of work has gone into the event to make sure it can go ahead in keeping with all of the best health advice,” added fellow co-chair and Bangerang and Wiradjuri Elder, Geraldine Atkinson.

Entry is free for Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people enrolled with the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria, or $50 for non-Aboriginal people and those not enrolled. Tickets can be purchased here.

Victoria committed to begin the treaty process in 2016. Two years later, in 2018, the Treaty Act was passed in State Parliament – the first piece of treaty-related legislation in Australian history.

In May last year, the Yoo-rrook Justice Commission was formally established to look into both past and ongoing injustices experienced by First Nations Peoples and Traditional Owners in Victoria in all areas of life since colonisation.