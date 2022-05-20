Briggs, Birdz and more added to Dark Mofo 2022 program

Dark Mofo have added 13 new events to this year’s winter festival, taking place in Hobart next month.

Organisers announced the expanded program today (May 20). It includes an opening night performance from Briggs, taking place on Wednesday June 8 with Emma Donovan And The Putbacks on support.

Japanese rock outfit CHAI will also now be heading down for the festival, as will Butchulla rapper Birdz, who’ll play a show with pakana artist DENNI on Saturday June 11. Sydney-based trio Shady Nasty have been added to the program, too, as has as a special performance from Dean Stevenson and the Arco Set Orchestra, dubbed ‘A Night For Ukraine’, slated for Tuesday June 21.

Other additions include queer dance party Club Mince on Friday June 10 and a night at MONA Museum on Saturday June 11, with DJs at the Hanging Garden and late nights at Altar across the June 10-12 weekend. Find tickets and the full program here.

The first program announcement for the 2022 event arrived in March, led by Deafheaven, former Sonic Youth bassist Kim Gordon, avant-garde artist Lingua Ignota, Spiritualized, Nils Frahm, Chelsea Wolfe and Emma Ruth Rundle.

A month later, this was rounded out by additions Moses Sumney, Perfume Genius, The Kid LAROI, Boris and Baxter Dury, among others.

It comes after the festival faced backlash last year, over a proposed artwork titled Union Flag. The work, by Spanish artist Santiago Sierra, would have seen the Union Jack “immersed in the blood of its colonised territories”, and the festival had called for First Nations people to donate blood to the installation.

The proposed piece was cancelled after it drew widespread critiscm from the community and a number of First Nations artists, including Briggs, Kira Puru and DRMNGNOW. A digital open letter seeking broader change from MONA was sent to organisers in the wake of the controversy, resulting in the appointment of two cultural advisors; palawa visual artist, photographer Caleb Nichols-Mansell, and Gumbaynggirr and Dunghutti man Dylan Hoskins.

Organisers also announced a $60,000 seed fund for Tasmanian Aboriginal artists to develop proposals for future iterations of the festival.