Briggs announced for First Nations storytelling event featuring Archie Roach

Briggs will appear as part of a Sydney Writers Festival event early next year where he’ll discuss his children’s book Our Home, Our Heartbeat and First Nations storytelling.

The family-friendly event will be presented in association with Sydney Festival’s ‘Something to Talk About’ series. It’s set to take place at Carriageworks in Redfern on January 17 – tickets are available here.

Briggs made his authorial debut with the book earlier this year, inspired by his 2015 song ‘The Children Came Back’ featuring Gurrumul and Deway. The 24-page book was illustrated by Kate Moon and Rachael Sarra.

Billed as a “joyful celebration of the oldest continuing culture in the world,” the rapper will be joined by other Indigenous picture book authors during the event – including Archie Roach, via digital stream.

Roach’s own picture book Took the Children Away – based on his 1990 song of the same name – was originally released in 2010. It was reissued last month to coincide with the 30th anniversary of Roach’s debut album ‘Charcoal Lane’.

The book featured illustrations by Roach’s partner and fellow musician, the late Ruby Hunter, who was posthumously inducted into the National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMA) Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Earlier this week, Briggs introduced Roach’s induction into the ARIAs Hall of Fame during this year’s awards ceremony. The legendary songwriter performed ‘Took the Children Away’ and also won Best Male Artist.

“Archie Roach took his story, vulnerability, his heart and made it art. Once again, a Blackfella was going above and beyond to reach out and educate the rest of Australia,” Briggs said while introducing Roach.

“Having the strength to share his story, Uncle Arch gave us all strength too. Strength to be artists. Artists that are yet to begin their careers. He created a path, and we have a benchmark to strive for.”