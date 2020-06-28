Briggs teases the release of new material

Rapper Briggs has teased the upcoming release of new music in a post to Twitter today (June 28).

In his tweet, Briggs shared a photo of himself smiling (shot by Sydney/Los-Angeles-based photographer Tristan S Edouard) with a big smile on a basketball court, alongside the caption, “When you got New Music dropping July 17”.

When you got New Music dropping July 17 📷 @Tristan_Edouard pic.twitter.com/5RoWi8dCdd — Senator Briggs (@Briggs) June 27, 2020

The track will likely be the second taste of Briggs’ forthcoming second EP – slated for release in the second half of this year – and the follow-up to single ‘Extra Extra’, released in May.

‘Extra Extra’ followed on from the success of ‘Housefyre’, a March release that saw Briggs collaborate with comedian/musician Tim Minchin. Last year Briggs released two singles, ‘Front Row Hustle,’ a collaboration with DZ Deathrays, JessWar and Trials, with ‘Life Is Incredible,’ featuring Greg Holden, following in April 2019.

Also in May of this year, Briggs released his first children’s book, ‘Our Home, Our Heartbeat’, and was the host for the virtual APRA Music Awards 2020.

Earlier this month the Yorta Yorta man shared a Spotify playlist of Indigenous artists, curated for the streaming platform’s Listen Local channel. The playlist featured the likes of Alice Skye, Thelma Plum, JK-47, Baker Boy and Emily Wurramara.

Briggs shared the playlist to his socials, giving a shoutout to Indigenous artists in Australia “getting it done right now”.