Briggs to host virtual APRA Music Awards 2020

Rapper and comedy writer Briggs has been announced as the official host of the virtual 2020 APRA Music Awards.

Briggs takes the reins from hosts in recent years like RocKwiz‘s Julia Zemiro, Brian Nankervis and songwriter Sarah Aarons.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s awards have moved to a virtual platform.

In a statement released today (April 30), the ceremony’s organisers explained this had been done so “nominees could have an event to recognise their success over the past year.”

This year’s APRA Music Awards nominations boast the likes of Thelma Plum, The Teskey Brothers, Guy Sebastian, Busby Marou and Sampa The Great.

Tones & I has secured the most nominations of any artist, leading with nominations in four categories.

The 2020 APRA Virtual Music Awards broadcast will kick-off with a virtual red carpet event at 6.30pm, before the awards ceremony begins. It will feature some one-off performances, which have been curated by singer Kate Miller-Heidke.

The 2020 Virtual APRA Music Awards will take place on Monday May 25 from 7:00pm AEST via HYVIO.

Briggs was named APRA songwriter of the Year in 2018 alongside collaborator Trials for their hip-hop duo, A.B. Original.

More recently, Briggs collaborated with comedian and musician Tim Minchin on ‘HouseFyre,’ a satirical song condemning Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s leadership during the coronavirus pandemic and the bushfire crisis earlier this year.

Yesterday (April 29), Briggs announced a Simpsons cook-off with Melbourne chef Ben Shewry. It will take place this weekend, live on Briggs’ Instagram.