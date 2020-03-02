Watch Briggs, Kira Puru perform ‘Life Is Incredible’ at Down To Earth bushfire concert

At the Down To Earth bushfire relief concert in Melbourne last Wednesday (February 26), Briggs brought out Kira Puru onstage to perform his single ‘Life Is Incredible’.

The Yorta Yorta rapper played the 3.30pm slot in the daylong concert at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl. The entire show was live-streamed on YouTube to 670,000 viewers.

Briggs brought out Puru to sing the hook on ‘Life Is Incredible’, the single he released in April 2019. Scottish singer Greg Holden handles the hook on the original track.

Watch them perform at the 1:36 mark below. To watch all of Briggs’ set, go to the 1:29 mark.

Before inviting Puru out onstage, Briggs explained that it was Dave Le’aupepe, frontman of closing act Gang Of Youths, who brought him into the fold for Down To Earth. “I got a lot of friends, ladies and gentlemen, believe it or not,” he quipped.

Elsewhere during Down To Earth, Julia Stone performed her cover of Midnight Oil’s ‘Beds Are Burning’ live for the first time during her set as part of Angus & Julia Stone.

According to a press release, Down To Earth raised more than a million dollars for bushfire relief. Just over 12,000 people attended the concert.

Funds will be channelled to several Aussie charity organisations, including the Red Cross, WIRES, Wildlife Victoria, Emergency Leaders For Climate Action, Foundation For Rural and Regional Renewal and Firesticks Alliance Indigenous Corporation (Firesticks).

On March 13, Melbourne will host another big bushfire relief concert, headlined by Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X.

Katy Perry has become the latest pop star to announce a bushfire concert. Next week, she will play a free regional concert in Victoria as a gesture of thanks to firefighters and their families.