Briggs, Ngaiire, Nooky and more to feature on virtual concert series Inside Sets

Briggs, Ngaiire, Nooky and more are set to perform as part of new two-way virtual concert series Inside Sets.

The “hybrid virtual concert” allows fans to join the performance live by video link, where performers can see and interact with them in real time.

The series will kick off on Saturday, August 15 with a set from Ngaiire and an appearance from Sydney singer-songwriter Milan Ring. Rove McManus, Tom Walker, Lizzy Hoo and David Woodhead will each provide a stand-up comedy set, with Bec Charlwood on hosting duties for the night.

On August 20, Briggs will take the stage, alongside comedy sets from Tahir, Alex Jae, Rose Callaghan, Lauren Bonner and musical comedy duo The Stevenson Experience.

August 22 will see musical performances from Nooky along with Gamilaroi artist Kobie Dee, plus comedy sets from Gen Fricker, Demi Larder and Luke Heggie.

Inside Sets is a virtual ticketed event. Audience members can purchase different tiered tickets ranging from $25 to $100, which will decide on their viewing perspective. Fans will be divided into varying groups of live video calls depending on the ticket purchased. VIP tickets, which cost $100 each, will ensure attendees to have an entire screen to themselves, in addition to a virtual meet and greet with the artist before the show.

An incognito viewing experience, where fans can avoid using their cameras or joining a group video call, is also available for $15 a ticket.

The series was created in response to the severe loss of work in the music sector due to the coronavirus pandemic. Inside Sets is curated and hosted by radio presenter Hau Latukefu, who describes the show as an outlet for artists “to do what they love and to continue to provide an income for themselves, their production crews and charity partners”.

“There have been lots of opportunities for artists to perform and connect to their fans during social distancing but very few enabled them to be paid, and none allowed visual connection outside of comments and likes,” Latukefu said.

“Inside Sets is the first virtual concert of its kind, and will really change how live music can be accessed moving forward.”

All profits from tickets sold will go towards artists and production teams, with ten per cent donated towards crisis relief charity Support Act and youth support charity Musicians Making A Difference.

For more information on the upcoming performances or to purchase a ticket, visit Inside Sets’ website.