Briggs releases kids’ book inspired by his song ‘The Children Came Back’

Briggs has extended his list of talents from comedy writer, rapper and amateur chef to author, with the release of ‘Our Home, Our Heartbeat’.

His authorial debut is a kids’ book, inspired by his 2015 song ‘The Children Came Back’ featuring Gurrumul and Deway. The song was Briggs’ spiritual sequel to Archie Roach’s 1990 song ‘They Took the Children Away’, written about Roach’s forcible removal from his family as part of the Stolen Generation policies.

‘Our Home, Our Heartbeat’ was illustrated by Kate Moon and Rachael Sarra. Per a press bio, it celebrates “past and present Indigenous legends, as well as emerging generations, and at its heart honours the oldest continuous culture on earth”.

The 24-page book was published today (May 1) by Hardie Grant, and is available to order from all major bookstores.

I’m an Author now. My debut book “Our Home, Our Heartbeat” is now available! Illustrated by Kate Moon & Rachael Sarra :: Inspired by my song “The Children Came Back” #OurHomeOurHeartbeat https://t.co/CXXIVhpWQv pic.twitter.com/uP2bJuqMEB — Senator Briggs (@Briggs) May 1, 2020

It’s a surprise release from Briggs, who has had a busy week. Tomorrow night (May 2), he’ll take to Instagram Live for the The Super Simpsons Saturday Cook-Off with Melbourne chef Ben Shewry, cooking foods from the beloved TV animation. Briggs’ is one of the scriptwriters for Simpsons-creator Matt Groenig’s latest show, Disenchantment. A second season of the show is expected to begin sometime this year.

Yesterday (April 30), Briggs announced he would be the official host of the virtual 2020 APRA Music Awards. Last month, the polymathic Briggs also collaborated with Tim Minchin from isolation to blast Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a new song titled ‘HouseFyre’.