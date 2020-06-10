Briggs shares curated Spotify playlist of Indigenous artists

Yorta Yorta rapper Briggs has taken over the Spotify Listen Local playlist this week, announcing a specially curated playlist of 30 Indigenous artists on social media.

In a video posted to Twitter yesterday (June 9), Briggs gave a shoutout to all the Indigenous artists in Australia “getting it done right now”, saying, “This is just a few tracks that I threw together – that we put together – stuff you should be bumpin’.”

This is a playlist I threw together on @Spotify of Indigenous artists. Add these songs to your own playlist and bang them for the rest of your life. This isn't a be all, end all registry of Indigenous artists, but it's a head start. pic.twitter.com/2WHatY26N1 — Senator Briggs (@Briggs) June 9, 2020

The playlist includes tracks from some of Australia’s most talented Indigenous artists, including Thelma Plum, JK-47, Baker Boy, Emily Wurramara, Nooky, Kaiit, Alice Skye, Brigg’s own outfit A.B. Original and many others across several genres.

“Add ’em to your playlist,” Briggs said. “Play them. Keep them in there. Download it. Run it.”

Listen to Briggs’ ‘Listen Local’ playlist below:

The rapper was among several Australian artists who recently spoke out against racism and police violence towards First Nations communities in Australia, alongside Baker Boy and Kira Puru, who compiled a list of ways to support Indigenous communities.