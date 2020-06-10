GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Briggs shares curated Spotify playlist of Indigenous artists

Featuring Thelma Plum, Alice Skye and more

By Anna Rose
Briggs releases new single
Briggs, CREDIT: Tristan Edouard

Yorta Yorta rapper Briggs has taken over the Spotify Listen Local playlist this week, announcing a specially curated playlist of 30 Indigenous artists on social media.

In a video posted to Twitter yesterday (June 9), Briggs gave a shoutout to all the Indigenous artists in Australia “getting it done right now”, saying, “This is just a few tracks that I threw together – that we put together – stuff you should be bumpin’.”

Advertisement

The playlist includes tracks from some of Australia’s most talented Indigenous artists, including Thelma Plum, JK-47, Baker Boy, Emily Wurramara, Nooky, Kaiit, Alice Skye, Brigg’s own outfit A.B. Original and many others across several genres.

“Add ’em to your playlist,” Briggs said. “Play them. Keep them in there. Download it. Run it.”

Listen to Briggs’ ‘Listen Local’ playlist below:

Briggs explained the playlist “isn’t a be all, end all registry of Indigenous artists, but it’s a head start”.

The rapper was among several Australian artists who recently spoke out against racism and police violence towards First Nations communities in Australia, alongside Baker Boy and Kira Puru, who compiled a list of ways to support Indigenous communities.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.