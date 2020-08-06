Briggs shares ‘Go To War’ feat. Thelma Plum, announces EP

Briggs has shared his third track of 2020, ‘Go To War’, featuring Thelma Plum on the hook.

The rapper teased the track last month, after delaying its release from July 17. ‘Go To War’ arrives alongside a music video, featuring a blend of Indigenous dance in traditional and contemporary dress. Watch it below.

Advertisement

In a tweet, Briggs confirmed the track would appear on his rumoured forthcoming EP, which is set to be titled ‘Always Was’. He also revealed a release date, with the record now set to arrive on August 21.

The new record will follow on from Briggs’ 2017 EP, ‘Homemade Bombs’. He shared the first single, ‘Extra Extra’, back in May.

It’s been a big year for the rapper-writer-comedian on all fronts, despite the coronavirus pandemic. In April, Briggs teamed up with Tim Minchin to release ‘HouseFyre’. Recorded from lockdown, the track blasts Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s leadership during the coronavirus pandemic and the recent bushfire crisis.

Briggs also became a published author, penning the children’s book Our Home, Our Heartbeat. The rapper’s book hit shelves in May and is based on his 2015 song ‘The Children Came Back’.