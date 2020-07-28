Briggs teases new music for an August release

Briggs has taken to social media to tease the release of new music. In a post shared to Twitter and Instagram, the rapper revealed he plans to drop new music on August 7, having originally intended to share it on July 17.

“So I told em new music in July but it’s actually coming August 7, I’m such a card 😂,” Briggs wrote.

On Instagram, the rapper tagged his label, Bad Apples Music, suggesting that the music will be self-released through his own imprint. Other details relating to the release have not yet been revealed.

Any new track would be Briggs’ third of 2020, and would feature on his forthcoming second EP. In May, he released ‘Extra Extra’, the EP’s first single.

The as-yet-untitled EP is due for release at some point during the second half of 2020. It will be Briggs’ follow-up to the ‘Homemade Bombs’ EP, released in 2017.

In April, Briggs teamed up with Tim Minchin to release ‘HouseFyre’. Recorded from lockdown, the track blasts Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s leadership during the coronavirus pandemic and the recent bushfire crisis.

Briggs also became a published author in 2020, penning the children’s book Our Home, Our Heartbeat. The rapper’s book hit shelves in May and is based on his 2015 song ‘The Children Came Back’.

In June, Briggs was one of 225 musicians to receive an APRA AMCOS grant through the organisation’s Sustainability Fund initiative. Josh Pyke, Alex Lahey, Ngaiire and a myriad of other artists also earned grants.