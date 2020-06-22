Bright Eyes announce new album ‘Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was’

The reunited Bright Eyes have announced full details of their first new album in nine years.

‘Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was’ will come out on August 21 via Dead Oceans, and today (June 22), the band have shared another new song from it.

New track ‘Mariana Trench’ is the fourth preview of the band’s first studio album since 2011’s ‘The People’s Key’, having previously shared ‘Persona Non Grata’, ‘Forced Convalescence’ and ‘One and Done’ – listen to the new song below.

The video for the new track was created by Art Camp, who say: “The production of the video started at the beginning of quarantine and finished as people came back out of their homes and took to the streets together.

“In 18 different bedrooms across the world, listening to Bright Eyes, keeping each other company, we got the chance to collaborate on a story about embracing and celebrating change. The animation is composed of 2,200 hand-illustrated ink paintings based on original 3D animation and archival footage. We hope it makes you excited to imagine that everything could be new.”

See the artwork and tracklisting for ‘Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was’ below.

01 Pageturner’s Rag

02 Dance and Sing

03 Just Once In The World

04 Mariana Trench

05 One and Done

06 Pan and Broom

07 Stairwell Song

08 Persona Non Grata

09 Tilt-A-Whirl

10 Hot Car in the Sun

11 Forced Convalescence

12 To Death’s Heart (In Three Parts)

13 Calais To Dover

14 Comet Song

Bright Eyes were set to take their new album on a UK and European tour this summer, including a London show at Hammersmith Apollo and a headline slot at the End Of The Road Festival.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, the dates have now been rescheduled for 2021 – see the full list of Bright Eyes’ rescheduled UK and European tour dates here.

Bright Eyes frontman Conor Oberst recently sat down with NME for a world exclusive interview on the band’s comeback.

“Loss is a big theme on the album, of all kinds – personal and macro amounts of loss,” Oberst said. “Like our previous records it’s personal with world views swirled together. Those things do affect one another.”