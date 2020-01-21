Bright Eyes sign new record deal and announce more tour dates

Bright Eyes have confirmed their return to action by announcing that they’ve signed a new record deal, while also adding more live dates to their growing tour schedule.

The trio — Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nathaniel Walcott — have re-grouped for the new decade, with 2020 marking three significant anniversaries for the band. Their 2000 album ‘Fevers and Mirrors’ will turn 20 in May, while the 15th anniversaries of ‘I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning’ and ‘Digital Ash in a Digital Urn’ will also fall this year.

After nine years away, Bright Eyes are back and working on new material (check out a teaser clip of the band working in the studio below) — the follow-up to 2011’s ‘The People’s Key’ — and they’ve now signed to the indie label Dead Oceans.

“Bright Eyes is not just a formative artist for me personally, but for countless people who work at Dead Oceans,” the label’s co-founder Phil Waldorf said.

“To get to work with a band that is part of our own origin stories in falling in love with music is the rarest of privileges. We are thrilled to be part of another great chapter in Bright Eyes enduring legacy.”

After the announcement this morning that the band would be playing at End Of The Road Festival in Dorset in September, Bright Eyes have this afternoon (January 21) confirmed four more live dates.

They’ll play a show in Tokyo in March, before two dates in LA are followed by a gig in New York City in June. You can see Bright Eyes’ current tour schedule below.

March

23 – Tokyo, Japan Liquidroom

May

21 – Los Angeles, CA, Palladium (with support from Lavender Diamond)

22 – Los Angeles, CA, Palladium

June

20 – Queens, NY, Forest Hills Stadium (with support from Japanese Breakfast and Lucy Dacus)

September

3-6 – Salisbury, UK, End Of The Road Festival