Bright Eyes and Warpaint announce Australian headline shows around Melbourne festival The Eighty-Six

Bright Eyes and Warpaint have both announced Australian headline tours to coincide with their upcoming festival appearances.

The bands will play a show together as part of Melbourne festival The Eighty-Six at Northcote Theatre on October 26. They’re also both booked to perform at Adelaide festival Harvest Rock – Warpaint on October 28 and Bright Eyes on October 29.

Bright Eyes will play headline shows in Sydney on October 24, in Perth on October 31, in Brisbane on November 2 and in Hobart on November 4. Warpaint will play headline shows in Bangalow, Brisbane and Sydney on October 21, 22 and and 23 respectively. See venues for all those shows below. General tickets will go on sale next Monday (August 21) at 9am AEST.

Advertisement

For Bright Eyes in particular, it’s been a long minute between drinks. The Conor Oberst-led band last played in Australia in 2011 as part of that year’s Harvest Festival (not to be confused with Harvest Rock), along with headline shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

In that time, the band have released their 10th studio album: ‘Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was’. The band’s first album in nearly a decade arrived in 2020, following 2011’s ‘The People’s Key’.

Warpaint last performed in Australia in 2019, playing that year’s Splendour in the Grass alongside a pair of headline shows. The band are touring in support of their fourth studio album, last year’s ‘Radiate Like This’.

Other acts playing as part of The Eighty-Six – which will debut this year – include Built to Spill (playing a four-night residency at Northcote Social Club), Otoboke Beaver, Los Bitchos and Connie Constance.

The Harvest Rock line-up, meanwhile, includes Jamiroquai, Beck, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Paul Kelly, Sparks, Santigold, Flight Facilities, Chromeo, Thelma Plum and more.

Bright Eyes’ 2023 Australian headline tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Tuesday 24 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Thursday 26 – Melbourne, Northcote Theatre (with Warpaint)

Tuesday 31 – Perth, Astor Theatre

Advertisement

NOVEMBER

Thursday 2 – Brisbane, Princess Theatre

Saturday 4 – Hobart, Odeon Theatre

Warpaint’s 2023 Australian headline tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Saturday 21 – Bangalow, A&I Hall

Sunday 22 – Brisbane, The Zoo

Monday 23 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Thursday 26 – Melbourne, Northcote Theatre (with Bright Eyes)