Brigitte Bardini releases debut single and video for ‘Aphrodite’

Melbourne singer Brigitte Bardini has released her debut single, ‘Aphrodite.’

Described as “introspective dream pop,” the song is the first musical offering from the 20-year-old artist. A multi-instrumentalist, Bardini plays every instrument on the track.

Bardini said in a press statement today (June 5) that ‘Aphrodite’ is “themed around temptation, and its repercussions.”

“It is a lesson of knowing your place in someone’s life isn’t as much of a priority as you might wish,” she said. Bardini adds that the song deals with “accepting this truth, rather than expelling it.”

Bardini recorded ‘Aphrodite’ at Melbourne’s Toyland Studios. Adam Calaitzis engineered and co-produced the single, alongside Bardini herself.

Indian filmmaker Ayush Negi directed the song’s accompanying music video. It was inspired by the lyrics’ references to Greek mythology.

Bardini noted that she wanted the video to “immerse the viewer into this world of a goddess being beckoned.”

Prior to pursuing music, Bardini was a psychology student at university. She has since put her studies on hold. She admits to being “a little daunted” by releasing the single. However, Bardini says she is “mostly excited to see how people receive the song.”

‘Aphrodite’ is out now via Ruby Valley.