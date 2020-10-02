Six new David Bowie live albums are set to be released physically across the end of 2020 and the start of next year.

‘Brilliant Live Adventures’ will see previously unreleased live recordings by the late star from 1995-1999 released on limited edition vinyl and CD.

The first album of the series has also been announced – ‘Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas ’95)’, which was released on streaming services for the first time in July, will come out physically on October 30 via Parlophone.

No details on the other five live albums have been released, though three of them are set to arrive before Christmas 2020, with the remaining three being released in early 2021.

BRILLIANT LIVE ADVENTURES – a series of 6 live albums from the 90s on vinyl and CD as limited one run only pressings, with special limited edition boxes for both formats to house the full collection. Pre-order here: https://t.co/NRdjDlQCxj – Press release: https://t.co/pSxFw0kPGR pic.twitter.com/EwEZzkPRnn — David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) October 2, 2020

‘Ouvrez Le Chien’ was recorded during a show at the Starplex Amphitheater in Dallas, Texas on October 13, 1995, as part of the US leg of Bowie’s Outside tour. It can be pre-ordered on CD and 2xLP here, and its CD tracklisting viewed below.

01 Look Back In Anger

02 The Hearts Filthy Lesson

03 The Voyeur Of Utter Destruction (As Beauty)

04 I Have Not Been To Oxford Town

05 Outside

06 Andy Warhol

07 Breaking Glass

08 The Man Who Sold The World

09 We Prick You

10 I’m Deranged

11 Joe The Lion

12 Nite Flights

13 Under Pressure

14 Teenage Wildlife

The ‘Brilliant Live Adventures’ reissue series follows a host of David Bowie reissues also shared in 2020.

The star’s 1975 album ‘Young Americans’ received a limited edition vinyl reissue in celebration of its 45th anniversary last month, while ‘Something in the Air (Live Paris 99)’, a 15-track LP capturing Bowie’s 1999 performance in France as part of his ‘Hours Tour’, was also released.

Another Bowie live album, ‘LiveAndWell.com’, came out back in May. Originally available on the now-defunct BowieNet, the record never received a commercial release after it was shared on the online platform 19 years ago.