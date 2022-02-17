Bring Me The Horizon and Ed Sheeran release new version of ‘Bad Habits’

Bring Me The Horizon and Ed Sheeran have today (February 17) released an alternative studio version of ‘Bad Habits’ together – listen to it below.

On February 8, Sheeran teamed up with the metal group for a reworked version of his 2021 track ‘Bad Habits’ to open the BRIT Awards 2022.

Earlier this week, the pair also teased a studio release of the song, after Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes shared a FaceTime call he had with Sheeran in which the pair discuss their live performance and an upcoming release of the song.

Advertisement

Sykes said: “There are so many people asking for like a studio version,” to which Sheeran replied: “We have to get one out”, while Sheeran added: “We’ll get Jordan and the lads on it and I’ll get the vocals in. Make sure it goes proper death growl at the end!”

Now, their alternative version of the track has been released. You can listen to the song – and see its accompanying visualiser, below.

Speaking about the new version of the track, Sheeran said: “I really enjoyed the show last week and I think people will really like the new version. Excited to get it out.”

Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes added: “From receiving the email asking whether we’d like to open the brits with Ed Sheeran to us chatting and bouncing ideas to rehearsing and then performing and now releasing, this has needless to say been pretty mental.

Advertisement

“But we are all about pushing the boundaries of our own and other genres, so this felt like the perfect challenge.”

Released in June 2021, the original version of ‘Bad Habits’ spent 11 consecutive weeks at the top of the UK chart, becoming the longest-running consecutive Number One of last year.

Meanwhile, Bring Me The Horizon will perform the closing set at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

The awards will return to London’s O2 Academy Brixton on Wednesday, March 2 to celebrate the best in music and entertainment from around the globe. Tickets to the event are on sale now and available here.

“To be honest we’re surprised we’ve even been asked back at all!” said Sykes. “What a huge honour it is to be asked to close the prestigious NME Awards show, we’re literally buzzing.”