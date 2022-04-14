Bring Me The Horizon and Sigrid join forces on upcoming single ‘Bad Life’

Bring Me The Horizon and Sigrid are set to drop a new single, ‘Bad Life’, the latter revealing the collaboration with a TikTok video today (April 14).

Sharing a behind the scenes montage between BMTH frontman Oli Sykes and Sigrid, the video is set to an audio clip of the forthcoming single, with the lyrics “It’s just a bad day/ Not a bad life” sung by the pair.

‘Bad Life’ will drop on April 21, marking the first time the hardcore outfit have collaborated with the Norwegian singer-songwriter.

It also marks the latest in a strong of collaborations released by BMTH. Earlier this month, the band featured on the Masked Wolf single ‘Fallout’, while March marked another team up with Machine Gun Kelly with the release of ‘maybe’.

Check out the TikTok video of BMTH and Sigrid below:

In other Sigrid news, the singer announced in March the forthcoming release of a new album, ‘How To Let Go’.

Set to drop on May 6, the second studio effort serves as the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Sucker Punch’. From it, the artist has shared the singles ‘It Gets Dark’, ‘Burning Bridges’ and ‘Mirror’.

Speaking on the album’s conception, Sigrid (real name Sigrid Raabe) said it had been written during a period when she was reflecting on her life in and outside of her native Norway.

“They’re two different things,” she explained. “The chill girl who loves to ski and hike and cook versus the other part of me that’s like ‘let’s go out’, or let’s play massive shows, go on stage and not be scared of anything.

“I used to be so shy as a kid but then when I’m on stage at Glastonbury for example I love losing myself in it.”