Bring Me The Horizon announce 2024 Australian tour with Sleep Token supporting

Bring Me The Horizon have announced a 2024 Australian tour with Sleep Token as support next spring.

Oli Sykes and Co. will be heading down under in April 2024 for four dates. Kicking off on April 14 at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, the band will then make stops in Adelaide at the Entertainment Centre and the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. They will then wrap up their tour in Brisbane a the Riverstage on April 20.

Sleep Token will be joining them alongside Boorloo/Perth metalcore band Make Them Suffer and Filipino-Australian dark pop artist Daine. This will mark Bring Me The Horizon’s return to Australia since their sets at Good Things Fest in 2022.

Pre-sale tickets will be available for those who sign up for the band’s mailing list. Pre-sale will begin on Thursday, October 19 at 9am local time. General sale will begin on Monday, October 23 at 9am local time. Visit here to purchase tickets and the band’s official website for any other information.

Bring Me The Horizon 2024 Australian tour dates are:

April

14 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

17 – Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

18 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

20 – Brisbane, Riverstage

In other news, Bring Me The Horizon and Yungblud announced plans to release a new collaboration tomorrow (October 17).

BMTH and Dominic Harrison confirmed that the track ‘Happier’ will drop at 6pm BST on Radio 1 tomorrow on their social media channels. The song will then be uploaded to streaming platforms.

Both acts previously worked on the 2020 collaboration ‘Obey’, which featured on BMTH’s collaboration-heavy EP at the time, ‘Post Human: Survival Horror.

They also recently shared a taster of their upcoming album by dropping the new anthemic single, ‘DArkSide’.

The track is taken from the band’s upcoming album ‘POST HUMAN: NeX Gen’, and arrives after Oli Sykes and co. recently pushed back the release date of the highly anticipated project.