Bring Me The Horizon announce new album and 2024 UK/Ireland arena tour during Download set

Bring Me The Horizon headlined Download Festival last night (June 9), and announced a new album and 2024 arena tour at the show.

On September 15, the band will release ‘POST HUMAN: NeX GEn’ via Sony/RCA, and head out on a UK and Ireland tour next year with support from Bad Omens, Cassyette and Static Dress.

The new album follows the recent sharing of single ‘AmEN!’, which features Lil Uzi Vert and Daryl Palumbo of Glassjaw. ‘POST HUMAN: NeX GEn’ will follow their 2020 EP ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’.

Presale tickets for the tour will begin on Wednesday, June 14 at 10am BST, with a general sale following on Friday, June 16, also at 10am. Find your tickets here.

𝙋𝙊𝙎𝙏 𝙃𝙐𝙈𝘼𝙉: 𝙉𝙚𝙓 𝙂𝙀𝙣

𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙜 15𝙩𝙝 𝙎𝙚𝙥𝙩𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧 2023. 𝙐𝙆, 𝙥𝙧𝙚-𝙤𝙧𝙙𝙚𝙧 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 𝙖𝙘𝙘𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙥𝙧𝙚-𝙨𝙖𝙡𝙚 𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙩𝙨 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙐𝙆 & 𝙄𝙧𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙏𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙞𝙣 𝙅𝙖𝙣𝙪𝙖𝙧𝙮 2024.

Bring Me The Horizon will play:

JANUARY 2024

9 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

10 – Bournemouth, BIC

12 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

13 – Manchester, AO Arena

14 – Glasgow, OVO Arena

16 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

17 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

19 – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

20 – London, The O2

23 – Dublin, 3Arena

The band recently revealed that they have been working on new music in a studio built into the back of their tour bus with producer Zakk Cervini, and drummer Matt Nicholls said back in March that the band are set to release new music “pretty soon”, revealing that they had written and recorded “a bunch of stuff” while touring the US late last year.

Reviewing ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’ upon its release, NME said: “What could have been an act of self-sabotage or self-indulgence – or both – has transpired to be a welcome reminder of all that this band does best, rooted in raw relevance for today and the cyber-punk energy of tomorrow.”