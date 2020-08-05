Bring Me The Horizon confirm forthcoming collab with YUNGBLUD

Bring Me The Horizon have revealed in a new interview that they have new music with YUNGBLUD in the pipeline after the latter hinted that a collaboration was coming.

Speaking to MTV Rocks Chart, Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes confirmed that fans can expect a collaboration between the two in the future.

“Yeah we’ve been scheming, we’ve got something coming,” he said.

This comes after YUNGBLUD tweeted Sykes and BMTH keyboardist Jordan Fish back in June, telling them to check their inbox.

Bring Me The Horizon are currently working on their ambitious ‘Post Human’ project, which will see them release four different records throughout the year.

“We’ve just been winging it and recording from lockdown, and now we’re going to make four different records over the next year and they’ll all share the name ‘Post Human’,” Sykes told NME back in June.

“They’ll each be tonally different with their own sound and mood. That’s one thing we’ve never really done.”

As for where YUNGBLUD will fit into this release, Fish told MTV Rocks Chart that they plan on theming guests and collaborators to coincide with each EP.

“I think we might kinda like theme our guests a bit more around what’s going on with each EP,” he said.

“When we get into the other EPs, it’ll give us a chance to maybe get some other people on who are a bit more left-field or a bit more out of the box for our band.”