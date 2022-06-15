Bring Me The Horizon, Deftones, NOFX, TISM and more announced for Good Things 2022

The full line-up for this year’s edition of the Good Things festival, headed up by Bring Me The Horizon and Deftones, has been announced.

Billed just below them are NOFX and TISM. The former will deliver a full performance of their revered 1994 album, ‘Punk In Drublic’, alongside cuts from the rest of their 14-album catalogue. TISM, on the other hand, will perform for the first time at all in 19 years; the iconic Australian dance-rockers broke up (for a second time) in 2004, and had long been staunchly against the prospect of a reunion.

Also making their comeback at Good Things 2022 will be Kisschasy, who are set to perform 2005’s ‘United Paper People’ in full. The pop-rock stalwarts disbanded in 2015, closing out their tenure with a tour that also saw them celebrate the acclaimed debut album.

Rounding out the acts topping the Good Things poster are The Amity Affliction, Gojira and One OK Rock. Further down it, highlights include the return of 3OH!3 (performing their first Australian shows in 12 years), the Australian debuts for UK “urban punk” outfit Nova Twins and Texan emo-rapper Jxdn, and sets from ‘90s rock staples Millencolin and Regurgitator.

Also notable is the inclusion of Ukrainian metalcore outfit Jinjer. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, they were forced to cancel all of their upcoming tour plans. However just last week, the band announced that they had “successfully been granted permission to travel abroad as ambassadors of our country to raise funds and awareness about the war raging back home”.

This year’s edition will also sport a healthy cohort of local acts, including Polaris, RedHook, Thornhill and Chasing Ghosts. Blood Command fit neatly in-between the local and international groups – most of the band are based in Norway, except for Australian frontwoman Nikki Brumen – while other bands flying in for the gigs include Sleeping With Sirens, The Story So Far and Lacuna Coil.

Making a comeback after two years of pandemic-related cancellations, this year’s Good Things will kick off in Melbourne on December 2, returning to its usual home at the Flemington Racecourse. A Sydney edition will follow at Centennial Park the next day (December 3), before the circuit wraps up at the Brisbane Showgrounds on December 4.

Tickets for the festival go on sale at 10am AEST next Thursday (June 23), with a pre-sale starting at the same time two days earlier (June 21). Head to the festival’s website to sign up for that pre-sale.

The full line-up for Good Things 2022 is:

Bring Me The Horizon

Deftones

NOFX (performing ‘Punk In Drublic’ in full)

TISM

The Amity Affliction

Gojira

One OK Rock

3OH!3

Blood Command

Chasing Ghosts

Cosmic Psychos

Electric Callboy

Fever 333

Jinjer

Jxdn

Kisschasy (performing ‘United Paper People’ in full)

Lacuna Coil

Millencolin

Nova Twins

Polaris

RedHook

Regurgitator

Sabaton

Sleeping With Sirens

Soulfly

The Story So Far

Thornhill

The dates for Good Things 2022 are:

DECEMBER

Friday 2 – Naarm/Melbourne, Flemington Racecourse

Saturday 3 – Eora/Sydney, Centennial Park

Sunday 4 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Showgrounds