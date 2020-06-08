Bring Me The Horizon‘s Oli Sykes has announced the band are delaying the release of their latest single due to ongoing worldwide protests for racial equality.

Last month, the band revealed that a new single called ‘Parasite Eve’ would be coming this Wednesday. They also dropped a video previewing the single.

Now, however, Sykes has said that the band will not be releasing new music as planned, as they do not feel comfortable doing so during protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Advertisement

Floyd, an African-American, died in Minneapolis on May 25 after white police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. Chauvin has since been sacked and charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Three of his colleagues, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Keung, are now all facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Sykes said in an Instagram post: “Some of you know we were planning on releasing a new track this week. But with the incredible movement that is taking place currently we don’t feel comfortable releasing & promoting anything that takes the focus off what’s important right now.

“I KNOW you will all understand because we have the best fans in the world & I promise you we won’t make you wait too long & the good news is more music will be coming soon after P.E too. But for now keep fighting the good fight & stay tuned.”

The five-piece have been working on the follow-up to 2019 album ‘Amo’ during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, a project that is set to follow directly on from their December-released ‘Music To Listen To…’ EP.

Advertisement

Sykes has also hinted at a return to their earlier, metalcore sound, saying in a video: “the guttural is back. 2020 is the year of the guttural.”