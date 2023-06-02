Bring Me The Horizon drop surprise single with Lil Uzi Vert and Daryl Palumbo

Bring Me The Horizon have teamed up with rapper Lil Uzi Vert and Daryl Palumbo of Glassjaw for new single ‘AmEN!’.

‘AmEN!’ is a powerhouse track featuring BMTH frontman Oli Sykes‘ signature howling growl and a perfect flowing rap verse from Uzi himself. The song also tackles the theme of extra-religious hypocrisy with the opening verse reading: “I hope you have fun/ Rotting in hell!/ Swim the witch/ Slay the infidel!/ Suck a dick heretic!/ I hate you! & I’d like to see you/ Burn, burn, burn!”

The new single debuted last night (June 1) at the band’s show in Budapest. It served as the opening track of the night. ‘AmEN!’ follows the band’s previous single ‘LosT’ which was released last month.

Advertisement

Speaking with Clara Amfo from BBC Radio 1, Sykes shared that: “I think [‘LosT’] encapsulates exactly how I imagine this next album or EP or whatever you want to call it, is going to sound like,” he explained, adding that it feels like a “really good representation of how I imagine this record to be”.

The singer added that he feels this song is “more honest” and likened it to “a therapy session with myself”.

In other news, Lil Uzi Vert joined Paramore at Madison Square Garden as a surprise guest to sing ‘Misery Business’ on May 31.

In March, drummer Matt Nicholls said the band are set to release new music “pretty soon”, revealing that they had written and recorded “a bunch of stuff” while touring the US late last year.

The Sheffield group debuted their new YouTube series earlier this month titled BMTHS5: Post Human EU – documenting the band’s recent European headline tour, which wrapped up in February.

Advertisement

Their 2020 EP ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’ received a four-star review from NME, writing: “What could have been an act of self-sabotage or self-indulgence – or both – has transpired to be a welcome reminder of all that this band does best, rooted in raw relevance for today and the cyber-punk energy of tomorrow.”

The band have also been working on new music in a studio built into the back of their tour bus with producer Zakk Cervini (who produced ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’).