Bring Me The Horizon on love for Fontaines D.C. and when fans can expect the new album

Bring Me The Horizon have discussed their love of Fontaines D.C., and shared an update on when fans can expect the delayed album ‘POST HUMAN: NeX GEn’. Watch our video interview with the band above.

Frontman Oli Sykes and drummer Mat Nicholls spoke to NME on the BRITs 2024 red carpet, shortly before they took home Best Alternative/Rock Act.

Currently, the band are expected to drop their long-awaited album ‘POST HUMAN NeX GEn’ in the summer. The follow-up to 2020’s ‘POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR’ was scheduled to drop last September, following being announced during the band’s headline debut at Download Festival, but was later delayed due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Advertisement

When asked by NME for an update on the new project, Sykes said: “It’s nearly finished, but it’s not finished”.

“Every time we think we’ve got it, we get another song,” he added. “It’s going to be right good though, it’s our best album ever… Worth the wait.”

Nicholls continued: “It’s not quite finished yet, but it’s closer than it ever has been. We came back off tour and – we’ve got a studio in Sheffield – just cracked on. Got our heads down with everyone all together and we’re getting there. It’s this close…

“It is really good, and we’re really happy with it but it takes time doesn’t it?” he added. “You can’t rush these things”.

Elsewhere, the band also revealed which artist they couldn’t get enough of lately, with Nicholls saying that he was recently introduced to Fontaines D.C.

Advertisement

“I’ve listened to Fontaines D.C. a lot,” he began. “My brother is really big into them and every time I get in the car with him he sticks them on, so I’ve been listening to them quite a bit.

“I work my way back a little bit [too]. I love old stuff like Creedence Clearwater Revival and stuff like that, but the most recent band I really like is Fontaines D.C.. I’ve always thought they were good, and then I gave them a proper listen and now I think they’re really good,” he added, also naming ‘A Hero’s Death’ opening track ‘I don’t belong’ as his favourite.

At the BRITs 2024 ceremony, Bring Me The Horizon turned heads for their expletive-filled acceptance speech, after beating out competition from The Rolling Stones, Blur, Young Fathers and Yussef Dayes.

The live ITV1 broadcast of the show censored the early part of the band’s speech, during which frontman Oli Sykes held the award and muttered under his breath, “Fucking hell”.

As for their album, the project has already been speculated to involve collaborations from Underoath and Billie Eilish. Back in January, the band also dropped the lead single ‘Kool-Aid’, which marked their first new music since the sudden departure of Jordan Fish.

The Sheffield band are set to embark on their international tour dates next month, with a series of shows in Australia, followed by gigs across North America. Find remaining tickets here.