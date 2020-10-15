Bring Me The Horizon announce new EP, featuring Babymetal and Amy Lee

Bring Me The Horizon have surprised fans with the announcement of a new EP, ‘POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR’.

The EP, announced overnight, follows the band’s two 2019 releases: the studio album ‘amo’, and the EP ‘Music to Listen To…’.

It will include nine songs in total, three of which have been previously released. The band released ‘Ludens’ in November 2019, as part of the soundtrack to the video game Death Stranding. This was followed in June 2020 by ‘Parasite Eve’, and again last month with the release of Yungblud collaboration ‘Obey’.

Additionally, Japanese band BABYMETAL, London duo Nova Twins and Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee will all appear on the EP. It marks the first time each act has worked with the band.

Lee took to Twitter to express her excitement for her collaboration, which is titled ‘One Day the Only Butterflies Left Will Be in Your Chest as You March Towards Your Death’.

“I cannot WAIT for this to come out. I love our collab SO much,” she wrote.

Bring Me The Horizon recorded ‘POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR’ periodically over the past year. Vocalist Oli Sykes and keyboardist Jordan Fish also served as the EP’s producers, alongside video game composer Mick Gordon.

The band have also stated that this will be the first of several EPs under the ‘POST HUMAN’ banner.

“The idea behind ‘Posthuman’ is looking at how we’ve stepped out of evolution and the food chain,” Sykes told NME earlier this year. “If we can do that, then we can take responsibility for what we’ve done to the planet and become something better than what humans are right now.”

He continued: “People consume music so quickly these days and it’s great to have something new to look forward to. After [recent single] ‘Parasite Eve’, you’re going to be hearing music from us a lot more regularly. These EPs could be anything from six to 10 tracks each, so if that’s a record then that’s a record. I just don’t think we’ll be going back to working on an album for a year without any touring, then releasing it and everyone’s consumed it in a couple of days.” The NME Big Read – Bring Me The Horizon: “We never say die” Sykes added: “What I’d like to do is to release tracks from each of these new records whenever it feels relevant and will resonate, rather than having to wait. When a moment hits me, the best thing I feel that I can do is write a song about it. It’s a very loose plan. If we want to collaborate with an electronic artist and drop that track whenever, then we will.”

‘POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR’ will be released on October 30 via Sony/RCA.