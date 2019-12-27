Bring Me The Horizon have released a new eight-track project featuring their anticipated collaboration with pop star Halsey.

The title of the project is – take a deep breath – ‘Music to listen to~dance to~blaze to~pray to~feed to~sleep to~talk to~grind to~trip to~breathe to~help to~hurt to~scroll to~roll to~love to~hate to~learn Too~plot to~play to~be to~feel to~breed to~sweat to~dream to~hide to~live to~die to~GO TO’.

Besides the song with Halsey, which is titled ‘¿’, the project also features collaborations with BEXEY, Lotus Eater, Happyalone., Toriel and Yonaka. Of particular note is the track ‘Underground Big {HEADFULOFHYENA}’ with BEXEY and Lotus Eater, which runs 24 minutes long.

Stream Bring Me The Horizon’s new release here:

‘Music to listen to’ follows Bring Me The Horizon’s video for ‘Ludens’, the track they released for the ‘Timefall’ soundtrack for the game Death Stranding.

“[The song] uses quotes from the game and stuff, but I’m talking about the bigger picture,” frontman Oli Sykes told NME at the time. “We need to be our own heroes. We need a new way of looking at things. Greta Thunberg has shown us that – it’s crazy, but this kid has proven that we can be our own leaders. We don’t need to wait for these other people. It goes through the motions of what’s wrong with the world and what we can do to fix it.”

In that same interview, Sykes told NME that the band were considering releasing “shorter records” instead of making another full-length album. He said, “I don’t want to say we’re going to do something and not live up to it, but the plan is to release multiple records next year.”

Bring Me The Horizon released their latest album, ‘amo’, in January 2019. It became their first-ever record to hit Number One in the UK.